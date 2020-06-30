Apple's new iPhone 12 'to come without a charger or earphones'

New design: Purportedly leaked CAD drawings and images hint at a new shape for the iPhone 12. Images: everythingapplepro

Apple's iPhone 12 will not include a charger or earphones, according to the tech industry's top research analyst.

Instead, Apple is set to sell a more powerful charger separately, says Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities. Analysts from Barclays previously predicted the same strategy.

The potential omission has caused unrest among sections of the online tech community, with some accusing the Cupertino-based company of profiteering.

However, others believe that it could have an unexpectedly positive impact on electronic waste, saving thousands of tonnes every year. Industry figures suggest that each year over a billion chargers are shipped with smartphones. Mr Kuo said Apple's optional charger would be a 20-watt fast-charging model, significantly cutting down on the time it takes to power up one of the handsets. However, there is no indication that Apple will switch away from its current 'Lightning' power cables to the more common USB-C variety used by the majority of smartphone manufacturers. Mr Kuo said that he expected Apple to phase out chargers with iPhones over the next year, including lower-cost models such as the iPhone SE. However, he predicted that power adapters will continue to be bundled with most versions of the iPad. Mr Kuo said that he expects iPhone 12 production costs to increase because of their 5G compatibility. Despite this, he said Apple is expected to price the handsets at a similar level to the current generation of iPhone 11 models. Removing the charger and earphones from the box would be one way of balancing these costs, he said. The iPhone 12 is also expected to have substantially upgraded cameras, possibly with the ability to record video in ultra high definition (4K) at up to 240 frames per second, allowing for 'super slow motion'. Leaks suggest that there will be three iPhone 12 models, with screens ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches in size. This would be marginally bigger than the current iPhone 11 line-up. There may also be a new design with flatter sides reminiscent of the marque's iPhone 4 and iPad Pro shape.