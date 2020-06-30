| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Apple's new iPhone 12 'to come without a charger or earphones'

 

New design: Purportedly leaked CAD drawings and images hint at a new shape for the iPhone 12. Images: everythingapplepro Expand

Close

New design: Purportedly leaked CAD drawings and images hint at a new shape for the iPhone 12. Images: everythingapplepro

New design: Purportedly leaked CAD drawings and images hint at a new shape for the iPhone 12. Images: everythingapplepro

New design: Purportedly leaked CAD drawings and images hint at a new shape for the iPhone 12. Images: everythingapplepro

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Apple's iPhone 12 will not include a charger or earphones, according to the tech industry's top research analyst.

Instead, Apple is set to sell a more powerful charger separately, says Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities. Analysts from Barclays previously predicted the same strategy.

The potential omission has caused unrest among sections of the online tech community, with some accusing the Cupertino-based company of profiteering.