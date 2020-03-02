Apple to pay up to $500m over US slow phone claims

Apple has agreed to pay up to $500m (€447m) to settle litigation accusing it of quietly slowing down older iPhones as it launched new models, to induce owners to buy replacement phones.

The preliminary proposed class-action settlement was disclosed on Friday night and requires approval by US district judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.

It calls for Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone, which may be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum total payout of $310m.

Apple denied wrongdoing and settled the nationwide case to avoid the burdens and costs of litigation, court papers show.

Friday's settlement covers US owners of iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later, and owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.

