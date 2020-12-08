Apple launches AirPods Max headphones with big price

Apple’s new AirPods Max have active noise cancellation and come in five different colours.

Apple has launched a new pair of overhead noise-cancelling headphones with advanced features for the price of €619.

AirPods Max have a specially designed band to lessen pressure on the top of your head, as well as multiple sensors and the ability to quickly switch between iPhones, iPads and Macs.

They feature active noise-cancellation, have an Apple H1 chip in each earcup and come in five colours.

Some attention will invariably focus on the price, which is almost twice the cost of some premium rival headphone sets, with at least some of the same core features.

The AirPods Max have a Digital Crown, of the type seen on Apple Watches. This will control volume as well as the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

AirPods Max have a Digital Crown that can control volume, playback and calls.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp AirPods Max have a Digital Crown that can control volume, playback and calls.

The ear cups themselves also have some clever engineering built in.

Each ear cup attaches to the headband through a mechanism that “balances and distributes ear cup pressure, and allows it to independently pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of a user’s head”, according to Apple.

What’s more, AirPods Max “automatically detect” when they are on a user’s head using the optical and position sensors.

In terms of other smart stuff, automatic switching allows users to seamlessly move sound between a user’s iPhone, iPad and Mac. For example, if you’re playing music on a Mac, you can take a call on your iPhone — the AirPods Max will automatically switch over.

And audio sharing makes it possible to share an audio stream between two sets of AirPods on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV 4K devices. You can do this, Apple says, by bringing AirPods Max near the device and connecting with a single tap.

On the audio quality front, the AirPods Max have a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver and a “unique” dual neodymium ring magnet motor which, Apple claims, “allows AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1pc across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume”.

Apple's new AirPods Max have an Apple H1 chip in each earcup

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple’s new AirPods Max have an Apple H1 chip in each earcup

The active noise cancellation comes courtesy of three outward-facing microphones in each earcup to detect environmental noise. This is complimented by another microphone inside the ear cup, which monitors the sound reaching the listener’s ear. Apple says that it uses computational audio techniques to measure the quality and completeness of the noise cancellation effectiveness in real time.

The headphones also use adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the first and seal of the ear cushions against your head.

The H1 chips in each earcup may be pivotal here. Each one has 10 audio cores — capable of 9 billion operations per second — that will be used to drive the headphones’ computational audio powers for all of the above, as well as a transparency mode and spatial audio.

Some virtual reality and mixed reality experts believe that it is the spatial audio capabilities of next-generation headphones that could prove to be a sales a driver.

In the case of the AirPods Max, Apple says that dynamic head tracking is built in to place sounds “virtually anywhere in a space”. The effect, it says, will be “an immersive, theatre-like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos”. The company adds that using the gyroscope and accelerometer in AirPods Max and iPhone or iPad, spatial audio “tracks the motion of a user’s head as well as the device, compares the motion data, then remaps the sound field so it stays anchored to the device, even as the user’s head moves”.

