Apple 'drops encryption plan' after pressure from FBI and Donald Trump

Apple has dropped plans to let iPhone users fully encrypt back-ups of their devices in the company's iCloud service, after the FBI complained the move would harm investigations, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Apple has dropped plans to let iPhone users fully encrypt back-ups of their devices in the company's iCloud service, after the FBI complained the move would harm investigations, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The tech giant's reversal, about two years ago, has not previously been reported.

It shows how much Apple has been willing to help US law enforcement and intelligence agencies, despite taking a harder line in high-profile legal disputes with the government.

The long-running tug of war between investigators' concerns about security and tech companies' desire for user privacy moved back into the public spotlight last week.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In