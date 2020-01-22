Apple 'drops encryption plan' after pressure from FBI and Donald Trump
Apple has dropped plans to let iPhone users fully encrypt back-ups of their devices in the company's iCloud service, after the FBI complained the move would harm investigations, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The tech giant's reversal, about two years ago, has not previously been reported.
It shows how much Apple has been willing to help US law enforcement and intelligence agencies, despite taking a harder line in high-profile legal disputes with the government.
The long-running tug of war between investigators' concerns about security and tech companies' desire for user privacy moved back into the public spotlight last week.
US attorney general William Barr took the rare step of publicly calling on Apple to unlock two iPhones used by a Saudi air force officer who shot dead three Americans at a Pensacola, Florida naval base last month. US president Donald Trump accused Apple on Twitter of refusing to unlock phones used by "killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements".
Republican and Democratic senators sounded a similar theme in a December hearing, threatening legislation against end-to-end encryption, citing unrecoverable evidence of crimes against children.
Apple did, in fact, turn over the shooter's iCloud back-ups in the Pensacola case, and said it rejected the characterisation that it "has not provided substantive assistance".
Behind the scenes, Apple has provided the US Federal Bureau of Investigation with more sweeping help, not related to any specific probe.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the company's handling of the encryption issue or any discussions it has had with the FBI.
The FBI did not respond to requests for comment on any discussions with Apple.
