Advent completes fundraising on new $2bn technology fund

US private equity firm Advent International said yesterday it has completed fundraising for its first technology fund after six months, with total investor commitments reaching its cap of $2bn (€1.8bn).

The firm said the fund, Advent Global Technology, will invest in companies in the software and data sectors, primarily in North America and Europe. It will invest alongside Advent's flagship Global Private Equity fund (GPE IX), which it raised this year at its $17.5bn cap.

With the new technology-focused fund, Advent is joining a crowded field. Private equity firms such as Silver Lake, Thoma Bravo and Vista Equity already specialise in technology investment.

"We have depth and strength in retail, healthcare and financial services, including payments, where technology is becoming important, and we intend to leverage these strengths in how we pursue investments," said Bryan Taylor, global head of Advent's technology team.

Advent Global Technology will also pursue its own deals, investing upwards of $50m in "high-growth emerging businesses," the buyout firm said. Together with GPE IX, it can invest up to $2bn or more in any deal.

Advent opened an office in Palo Alto, California, this year as part of its expansion in technology investments.

Advent said its tech fund has already made two co-investments alongside its flagship fund: acquiring a majority stake in software firm Transaction Services Group and investing in health data provider Definitive Healthcare.

