Adaire Fox-Martin: Relax, says Google’s Irish boss, we’re still hiring

For the first time in years, Dublin’s tech scene has the jitters.

Where once there was permanent optimism, now there are fears of stagnation and decline. Layoffs and hiring freezes are gathering pace – from multinational giants like Coinbase and Meta, to home-grown ‘unicorns’ such as Intercom.

Rumours of further retrenchments are rife.

So it’s a good time to sit down with the recently-appointed boss of the Silicon Docks’ biggest tentpole tech tenant. Because if one outfit really, really counts, it’s Google.

Adaire Fox-Martin’s message is a reassuring one: relax.

“Our agenda here is still growth,” the Dubliner says. “We’re still hiring engineers, salespeople, technicians.”

But isn’t there a recruitment freeze?

“We’ll be slowing hiring, but not stopping,” she says. “And I certainly wouldn’t have called it a hiring freeze.

"We’re being more circumspect, yes. But we’re absolutely still bringing people on. I actually have a hiring target for the end of the year that I need to achieve.”

Whew.

While this all may seem a little mortifyingly co-dependent, no other multinational is as closely linked with the Irish capital’s tech tier as the Californian cloud giant.

No-one else employs 9,000 people, or has physically remodelled an entire area of the city.

No-one else is doing so much metropolitan redevelopment that it can give away a block of apartments to local non-tech workers.

‘There’s a way for us to continue to augment the value that Dublin brings to Google’

So it’s worth asking again: is Google as committed to its Dublin hub as before? With no qualification?

“Yes,” says Fox-Martin.

Yet Dubliners can be an insecure lot. In recent weeks, they have watched as Google cut the ribbon on a £1bn (€1.1bn) new headquarters in London, a linchpin of the tech giant’s plan to reach 10,000 UK employees.

Is that potentially at the expense of Dublin as Google’s European base?

“No,” she says, with the patient demeanour of someone trying to get a point across for the umpteenth time.

“I think we can continue to evolve Dublin as a site. We grew very quickly in a very short period of time – to 9,000 people.

"What often happens in a fast growth environment is that you hire very quickly. And then, as the business matures a little, you need to clarify the roles and responsibilities. I think that’s really where we’re at.”

Fox-Martin knows why I’m asking about all of this. Tech firms have been walloped by stock slumps and fears of a recession. The endless growth vista they typically embody seems on hold, jeopardising chunks of the workforce.

Ireland’s finances, as we have become increasingly aware, disproportionately lean on the health and success of the big tech companies located here.

“We’ve obviously seen announcements from various different tech companies,” she says.

“I haven’t actually spoken to my peers in any of the others [other tech multinationals] here in Dublin, but I’m not sure that it’s a slamming of brakes. I think it’s a considered look at how we’re hiring.”

As it happens, Google’s overall footprint has just grown, with the €5bn acquisition of security firm Mendicant, which has a base in Cork.

Nevertheless, the soft downturn in tech isn’t without its challenges for Dublin as a European stronghold for Google.

Fox-Martin says that part of her job as the site lead in Ireland is to remind Mountain View of Dublin’s strengths.

“There are other sites in Europe, such as Romania or Poland, where there is engineering expertise that Google could draw upon,” she says.

“So there’s definitely a role that I have to be always presenting the opportunity [for Dublin] as positively as I can internally.

"The talent battle is still the biggest one that any company fights, so it’s on us to continue to generate that positive narrative.”

But Ireland is still winning it, she says. The proof is in the type of expansion Google has engaged in in Dublin.

“The actual location now of 1,000 engineers here is a new dimension,” says Fox-Martin.

“Up until now, it’s been sales, customer support and other support functions. To now have core engineering here is great.”

And there might also be other avenues for Dublin to grow within Google, she says.

“There’s an absolute way for us internally to continue to augment the value that the site brings to Google – by looking at, for example, the evolution of the site into a regulatory hub on behalf of the other European entities, out of Dublin.

"Again, our agenda is still one of growth.”

Adaire Fox-Martin started out a million miles away from a tech career.

Armed with an arts degree from Trinity College, she became a secondary school teacher for three years in a tough part of London. But serendipity intervened to offer her a job in IT.

She soon found herself climbing a ladder in the software giant Oracle – first in the UK, then Australia, then Singapore.

A company change to SAP in 2007 accelerated her career, leading to the presidency of SAP’s Asia Pacific business, and then an executive board seat at the software giant in Germany.

In 2021 Fox-Martin joined Google as the EMEA head of the company’s cloud operations, with sales of over €20bn globally per year.

Earlier this year, she was formally announced as the head of Google Ireland, succeeding Australian Nick Leeder. She was also confirmed as the president for international cloud sales, extending her remit into Asia.

Upbeat as she is about the Irish site, Fox-Martin says that most of her job is focused on expanding Google’s cloud business.

Though that is growing quickly, Google’s offering is still a fairly distant third in the cloud infrastructure market, behind leaders Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

She says Google has a nascent advantage over rivals, as the industry shifts from being only a “shift and lift” infrastructure business to one doing more “business transformation”.

This, Fox-Martin says, is because Google is “the custodian of some of the largest datasets in the world, which we’re processing in real time” – a system that lets customers “solve business outcomes” in a way not possible before.

‘We’re now providing five times the computing power for the same electricity we were using five years ago’

Whatever about the competitive ins and outs of various players, the cloud business is heavily dependent on one thing: data centres. And they are a little controversial in Ireland right now.

Fox-Martin is fully aware of the arguments presented against them – that they now use as much of the grid’s power (14pc) as rural homes, and that Ireland has a relatively large per-capita concentration of them.

But as one of the world’s largest data companies, and one of Ireland’s largest industrial employers with a data centre in west Dublin, she’s fairly clear on the case in favour of data centres. They’re part of Ireland’s growth, she says.

Would it be a negative development for Ireland to limit data centres?

“It would,” she says. “Ultimately, the Government’s job is to deliver utilities such as electricity. People see the availability of data in the same way as they see other utilities. When you move into a home, you check whether there’s water, electricity, gas and data.”

'It’s no secret that there’s a housing challenge here in Dublin'

The problem of energy security, she adds, “is a very multifaceted, complex one” – and Google does have a role, with ambitious targets of becoming completely carbon neutral by 2030.

“We can help. We’re now providing five times the computing power for the same electricity we were using five years ago. There are very few industries where you can look at that kind of change.”

Nevertheless, there’s no retreating from data centres in a society that is increasingly built on data services.

“Digitisation and decarbonisation are interlinked,” she says.

Having somewhere to live is also interlinked with a humming economy. Do Google staff struggle to find accommodation in the middle of the current housing crisis?

“It hasn’t prevented us bringing Googlers to Dublin, or doing other things that we want to do,” she says. “But it’s no secret that there’s a housing challenge here in Dublin.

“Though I would say this is true of most major cities across Europe. I can personally speak to that, with the experience of my son [who is in software sales] in London right now.”

Fox-Martin might say that, though. Google is one of the biggest, richest companies in Dublin, paying some of the best wages to twenty-somethings seeking apartments. And €2,500 per month isn’t so terrifying when you’re earning €70,000 to €100,000 per year.

‘We feel we have a visceral opportunity to make a positive impact’

Conscious of this, the tech giant is putting aside 46 apartments in its Bolands Mills building for local non-Google workers who don’t earn that kind of money.

The idea is that the rents, administered through local housing trusts, will be much lower than market levels to allow ordinary workers live in what has become one of Ireland’s most expensive areas.

While these won’t be ready until next year at the earliest, Fox-Martin says that the principle of giving something back to the community is an important one for big tech firms.

“We’re very conscious of it,” she says. “It was one of the reasons I joined Google. We recognise that our right here is a privilege, in many respects. We feel we have a visceral opportunity to make a positive impact. You can see it in Dublin, where we’ve physically changed the landscape.”

The question of who has done better – Google or Dublin – from the tech giant’s presence here is not one that everyone agrees on.

There is no shortage of critics who argue that, through tax incentives and other benefits, Ireland has been at least as generous to Google (and Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, TikTok and the rest) as vice versa.

For better or for worse, though, Google is now one of Dublin’s linchpins. Fox-Martin says this won’t change any time soon.

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Adaire Fox-Martin

Age: 58

Position: President of Google Cloud International and head of Google Ireland

Former jobs: Oracle (18 years); SAP (14 years); secondary school teacher (three years).

Education: Arts degree from Trinity College, Dublin

Hobbies: Walking, reading (mainly “biographies, business books, and brain candy.”)

Social media: Twitter, LinkedIn

TV: “I don’t watch much TV.”

Business Lessons

Should big tech be giving more back to the community?

“You can do good when you’re doing well. And in fact, you should. As you grow older, this starts to become more important.”

How do you run two businesses – cloud and Ireland – within Google?

“I delegate a lot, because we’ve an excellent team here [in Dublin]. It only works because of that team.”

What sacrifices are typical in your job?

“There are family moments that I have missed over the years. I’ve always had a job that’s had a massive travel profile, especially in Asia. That has often meant missing some things."