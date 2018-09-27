'A great example of future thinking' - Digicel wins multi-million-euro Caribbean infrastructure contract

Digicel has been awarded a 15 year contract, understood to be worth tens of millions of euro, with the Caribbean nations of Saint Lucia, Grenada and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines to provide a major ICT managed services project.

Digicel has been awarded a 15 year contract, understood to be worth tens of millions of euro, with the Caribbean nations of Saint Lucia, Grenada and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines to provide a major ICT managed services project.

The contract is to deliver the Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Programme (CARCIP), a project initiated by the World Bank and co-ordinated by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU).

The contract win comes as Digicel is seeking agreement by October 19 from its bondholders of an offer to swap $3bn (€2.59bn) of outstanding debt for new securities with later maturity dates.

With technology partners, Cisco and Fortinet, Digicel will deliver fibre optic network infrastructure so that all government buildings across the island nations will benefit from high speed fibre connections.

Commenting on the partnership agreement, Digicel Group CEO, Alexander Matuschka, said; “This is a great example of future thinking. By delivering a world-class digital highway, the Governments of Saint Lucia, Grenada and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines have set the gold standard for establishing a leadership position in the global digital economy.”

Denis O’Brien owned Digicel developed as a mobile phone provider and now offers a mix of telecoms, communications and entertainment services in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific.

Online Editors