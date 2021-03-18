5G network opened for high-tech research

Researchers in the high-tech manufacturing sector will have access to Ireland’s first 5G standalone mobile private network (MPN) to develop and demonstrate innovative smart manufacturing use cases in automated production lines, mobile robots and cobots, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) displays.

These smart applications require the combination of high capacity (bandwidth), responsiveness (low latency) and quality of service that is enabled by 5G.

The scheme in Mullingar is being launched by Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) and Vodafone Ireland.

The 5G Mobile Private Network from Vodafone operates on private 5G industry equipment from Ericsson and will be used by IMR to investigate and develop smart applications for Ireland’s high-tech manufacturing community

IMR says the 5G standalone MPN can be configured for a specific industry or application and provide a highly sophisticated URLLC (ultra-reliable low-latency communication) connectivity experience in terms of network reliability and quality of service in hard-to-reach places.

“We are looking to integrate 5G capability into our ‘Digitisation and Industry 4.0 strategies’ enabling us to demonstrate to SME owners, CTOs, CIOs and COOs in larger organisations how 5G can offer cost competitive solutions over traditional approaches across a range of process, AR/VR, robotic and asset management applications,” said IMR director of digitisation, Dr Niall Aughney.

Vodafone Ireland’s business director Sinéad Bryan said the network will provide reliability, device density, scalability, quality and safety.

