3 Ireland apologises as IT glitch tells customers they've racked up large bills

An IT glitch has seen 3 Ireland customers receive messages from the operator claiming large roaming fees and incorrect account balances.

The glitch, which 3 Ireland says it’s working to fix, has resulted in text messages sent out warning users that they’re “roaming” and that they have used up most of their data.

Account balances are also skewed to purportedly show large bills or incorrect credit levels.

“Three messages in the last 24 hours saying I’ve gone from owing €9 to €168,” one customer tweeted at 3 Ireland’s customer care account. “What is going on?”

The messages are sent through the operator’s ‘3Alerts’ system. One read: “you have spent €52.57 pm internet services since [date]”.

The problem has been affecting customers since Wednesday with texts have being sent out around the clock by the operator.

“We are aware that some customers may have received an SMS advising on incorrect usage,” the company said in a statement. “We are currently working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience but for now, please disregard this message.”

