New Nokia 2720 is a €89 flip phone for people trying to tackle social media addiction

Nokia has come out with what might be the perfect handset for someone trying to bring moderation into their daily screen time.

Its new 2720 flip phone has a 2.8-inch color screen, great battery life and basic access to a handful of core social media services.

Launched at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin, the new 2720 phone is tailor-made for someone who is deeply frustrated with the amount of time they spend staring at their smartphone every day, but can’t completely give it up because services such as WhatsApp and Facebook are now part of their basic family and social communication system.

The 2720 (€89) has other useful features, such as the ability to be a mobile hotspot. This means that if you do find the need for more advanced online access, you can use the phone as a WiFi hotspot for any laptop, tablet or other phone.

In this regard, it connects to 4G networks and can take two SIM cards.

The handful of apps it supports include Google, Google Maps, WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook. It also supports Google Assistant to a limited degree, meaning you can dictate texts.

A small 1.3-inch display on the outside of the clamshell phone tells you who’s calling or gives you messaging notifications.

Nokia is positioning this phone as one that might be suitable for older people who do not spend as much time on such a variety of apps and online platforms as younger people.

However, it may also appeal to a younger cohort of users who feel they want to spend less hours in the day staring at autoplay videos or endless posts on their high resolution, 6-inch smartphone screens.

The phone has a basic 2-megapixel camera on the rear of the device and no selfie camera for video calls.

It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for listening to radio or other music but a very basic 4GB of internal storage (with room for a 32GB memory card).

Instead of Android, it uses Nokia’s KaiOS, supported by 0.5GB of Ram memory.

However, it does take ‘nano’ SIM cards, meaning that you can swap your existing SIM card from a smartphone right into this handset.

Online Editors