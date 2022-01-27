The National Cyber Security Centre has appointed Richard Browne as its new director

The government has appointed Richard Browne as the director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), but has not said whether he will be paid the maximum €184,000 salary allowed for the position.

Mr Browne has been the acting director of the heavily-criticised organisation, which has not had a permanent boss in the last 18 months.

The originally-proposed €89,000 salary was more than doubled last summer when a suitable candidate could not be found for the role.

The NCSC, which has just 25 people and a budget of €7m to protect the country from cyber threats, is scrambling to try and develop more capacity and expertise.

An external independent review of the NCSC last year found it to be “under-resourced and over-tasked”, without sufficient “organisational design or capacity to achieve its objectives”.

Ireland suffered Europe’s worst cyber attack of 2021 in May, leading to the near-collapse of the HSE’s IT systems and a bill of over €100m.

In response to the review, the government has promised to increase staffing at the NCSC from 25 to 70 and a boost in its budget.

Mr Browne has been with the NCSC since 2014 and led the development of National Cyber Security Policy.

Thye government says that he will have responsibility for the coordination and management of national cyber security incident responses. He will also be tasked with “building national situational awareness of cyber risks and threats” and “building resilience against cyber-attacks”. Neither the NCSC nor the government has specified what either of those tasks entail.

"As Ireland is a leading digital economy, protecting the cyber security of Government IT and critical national infrastructure is vital,” said the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan.

“Richard is an extremely highly qualified and high calibre professional. He will bring his vast experience, to continue his work in building and leading the NCSC. Under his lead, the NCSC will further develop its operational capacity and expertise, and support the development of the policy and legislative framework relating to cyber security in the State."