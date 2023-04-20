Netflix plans password-sharing clampdown ‘by July’ as Amazon Prime Video unveils Dialogue Boost for those who struggle to hear speech over music

Netflix is moving forward with plans to ban password-sharing, the company has announced.

The move will mean that friends and family who use a paying member’s password in a separate household will face a fee, likely to be between €4 and €6 per user.

Netflix has been trialling the strategy in Spain, Portugal, Canada and New Zealand. The streaming giant says that it is now ready to expand the strategy to the US and other “big markets” by July.

It is unclear whether Ireland will part of the paid extra-user rollout, although it is likely that the UK – which is one of the Netflix’s largest markets – will.

Netflix says that over 100m households currently use its service for free, using passwords belonging to other paying members.

The company says that it expects some cancellations from its new enforcement rules. However, it believes that those cancellations will be mitigated by more money for new programming, which will act as a greater draw.

"Longer term, paid sharing will ensure a bigger revenue base from which we can grow as we improve our service,” said Netflix in a letter to investors.

The company says that it may use data such as IP addresses and device identification to figure out whether a television, laptop or phone is part of the paying household’s legitimate device grouping or whether it’s spongeing off a paying member’s account.

It may also send a verification code to a paying user’s email address or mobile number when an attempt is made to log in outside the home.

Netflix says that the new rules won’t change the ability to use the service when travelling.

Meanwhile, rival streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has added a new feature that will make it easier to hear the actors’ dialogue over background music or action noises.

The feature, called ‘Dialogue Boost’ is initially being applied to Amazon’s own ‘originals’, such as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The technology uses artificial intelligence to isolate human dialogue within movies or TV series and raises the volume of that individual signal.

“Dialogue Boost analyses the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects,” said the company statement.

“Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer. This AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the centre channel in a home theatre system.”

The feature will be available during playback, where users can choose which level of Dialogue Boost (‘medium’ or high’) they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop down menu.

Recent surveys claim that up to half of older streaming viewers sometimes use subtitles because they find the dialogue hard to hear.