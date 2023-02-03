Netflix password-sharing clampdown imminent; the four best budget smartphones; middle-aged phone addiction

Welcome to today's '7 Things'.

1. The four best budget smartphones

Sick of spending €1,000 on a phone? You genuinely don’t need to: today’s crop of budget smartphones are unrecognisably good. Here are four that we recommend between €200 and €300.

2. Netflix clampdown on password-sharing

Netflix is moving forward with plans to ban password-sharing by July, the company has announced. The move will mean that friends and family who use a paying member’s password in a separate household will face a fee, likely to be between €4 and €6 per user.

It comes as Amazon Prime Video has announced a new feature to boost dialogue in movies and TV shows. Many of us now use sub-titles because the background music and effects often drown out dialogue.

3. DPC decision halting Facebook transfers due by mid-May

A decision over whether to ban Facebook data transfers to the US is due by mid-May, Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has confirmed. Barring something very unexpected, that decision will be an order requesting that Facebook (but not Whatsapp or Instagram) suspend data transfers from the EU to the US.

I’ve covered this a lot down through the years and I’m writing more about it on Sunday. As I wrote before, I remain sceptical that Facebook will actually have to shut down its transatlantic data transfers.

4. Twitter eliminates legacy blue ticks, wipes ‘government-funded’ tag from RTE

From now on, most of the blue-tick accounts you’ll see are from people who want to (literally) buy your attention. Elon Musk’s social media network also appears to have rowed back on its daft decision to apply ‘government-funded’ tags to publicly-funded media such as RTÉ.

As I wrote in my column last Sunday, Twitter is becoming a less interesting, less reliable place for many news junkies because you can’t immediately trust the veracity of accounts anymore. Almost no previously verified accounts are willing to pay for a blue tick.

5. Review: Final’s ZE8000 buds are an audiophile’s choice

There’s nothing quite like a Japanese audiophile brand to show you what some other earbuds are missing. In the case of Final’s first set of flagship wireless buds, the results are incredibly satisfying, with beautiful, deep, rich sound that I’ve rarely heard on any other set of buds.

6. Podcast: the killing of Cash app founder Bob Lee

Today’s podcast is about the killing of a well known Silicon Valley tech executive and the narrative that sprung up before a suspect was arrested.

Earlier this month, the 43 year old founder of the Cash App, Bob Lee, was killed in San Francisco. It took police a few days to arrest another tech worker, Nima Momeni, who police say was known to the deceased. But by then, a narrative had spread across the media about Lee being a victim of San Francisco's decline into lawlessness.

I was joined by one of the San Francisco journalists working most closely on the story, Mission Local editor Joe Eskenazi.

7. Middle-aged phone addiction

The other day, I finally snapped. “Why are you looking at your phone?” I said to my other half. “You’re supposed to be watching TV.”

“I am watching TV,” she replied.

“You’re not, you’re looking at your phone.”

“I’m still watching it, though.”

I’m going to say it: we oldies now have an issue with staring at our phones too often, in too many situations.

Last weekend, I had a lovely lunch just outside Kenmare. The restaurant was by the shore; the scenery was stunning. But several tables didn’t see any of it. Many of the middle-aged couples just sat in silence staring at their phones.

Read more from my column on this topic here.