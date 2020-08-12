Netflix and Disney+ are the big Irish winners in lockdown streaming wars, new report shows

Two thirds of Irish people now use Netflix, with a quarter of the population saying that their TV streaming habits have “changed drastically” since the pandemic started.

The figures come from a new report produced by the country’s largest advertising agency, Core.

Netflix and Disney+ are the big winners in Ireland from the lockdown, with Amazon Prime Video also doing well and Apple TV+ struggling.

The RTÉ’s online Player has also seen a surge in new viewers, but has fallen substantially behind Netflix’s usage in Ireland, despite being free and hosting many of the country’s main TV news and sporting events.

In all, 63pc of Irish adults now say that they have access to Netflix, far above any other streaming service, including the second-placed RTÉ Player (49pc).

26pc say they have access to Amazon Prime Video while Disney+ has raced to 20pc in Irish households since its launch earlier this year.

The figures suggest a continuing shift in Irish television viewing, with more time now spent on online on-demand services.

Core Communications says that it estimates Netflix’s subscription base in Ireland at between 500,000 and 550,000.

This is below other industry estimates, however.

Although Netflix does not release individual European country subscription figures, sources close to the streaming giant have told Independent.ie that the figure is closer to 1m than 500,000.

Netflix’s global subscriptions have increased by half in the last two years, from 125m to 182m.

European subscriptions have grown faster, doubling in the same period from 29m to 58m.

There’s bad news for Apple TV+, though. Only 5pc of adults say the tried the service during the pandemic, despite it being free to anyone who bought an iPhone, iPad or Mac in the last 12 months.

“The reality is, we know that subscriptions and access to streaming services are growing,” said Nick Fletcher, director of media insights at Core Communications. “We must assume that if you pay a subscription you are going to use it. There is no doubt that viewing to streaming services is increasing.”

The report, which is based on a survey of 1,000 people, claims that 18pc of all Irish adults say their habits have changed permanently.

However, the report also claims that conventional live television will remain a strong force.

“Before COVID-19, we believe live television, defined as TV viewing watched at time of broadcast, accounted for approximately 56pc of all adult audio-visual viewing,” it says. “During the pandemic restrictions, viewing of live television increased by as much as 20pc. As the country re-opened, TV viewing has declined and settled again to pre-lockdown norms. This report focuses on the blended viewing between live TV and video streaming services.”

And one of the report’s commissioning executives says that traditional broadcasters can still take advantage from teh switch in consumption patterns.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in people trialling new ways to watch TV and film,” said Christina Duff, investment director with Core.

“Additional levels of video-on-demand users have not only turned to paid-for platforms such as Netflix, but also to ad-funded platforms such as the RTÉ Player, the Virgin Media Player and All 4.”

Online Editors