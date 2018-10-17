Netflix regained its stride with surprisingly strong subscriber growth during the summer after an unexpected stumble during the spring triggered worries its video streaming service was losing its allure.

Netflix adds seven million subscribers over summer after spring stumble

The service added seven million subscribers worldwide from July through September, far above the target of five million set by Netflix's management and exceeding analyst projections.

The third-quarter performance came after Netflix fell well shy of its subscriber goals for the April-to-June period, raising fears that fiercer competition from Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services was siphoning away viewers.

Investors cheered the reassuring results released on Tuesday, lifting Netflix's stock by 12pc to $388 in extended trading.

Netflix earned $403m on revenue of $4bn in the quarter.

But the company continued to burn through cash to pay for its programming.

Press Association