NBI completes 80pc sale to Asterion with 92,000 homes passed

The company rolling out the National Broadband Plan says that it has completed the sale of an 80pc interest in its firm to the Spanish firm Asterion Industrial Partners.

The National Broadband Ireland (NBI) equity deal, first announced in July was given the go-ahead by the government in late October.

US investment firms Oak Hill and Twin Point, which owned close to 80pc of the equity in National Broadband Ireland (NBI), declined to disclose the value of the sale to the Madrid-based investment company, which recently closed a €1.8bn funding round and specialises in European infrastructure.

NBI also says that it has now ‘passed’ 91,378 premises and connected 23,306 homes to the fibre broadband.

The company claims that takeup of the broadband services is 30pc within six months of it being available in an area and that it will be slightly ahead of its revised targets of 102,000 premises ‘passed’ by the end of January 2023.

The company says that 232,822 premises are currently under construction, representing over 40pc of the plan’s intervention area.

However, the rollout remains considerably behind its original targets, which were almost double what it has achieved to date.

The remaining 20pc of NBI will continue to be held by founding shareholders Granahan McCourt, which is the investment vehicle of businessman David McCourt’s Granahan McCourt Capital and Tetrad Corporation, and by Yakida, comprised of some NBI management. Mr McCourt will remain as chairman of NBI,

NBI fibre connections have minimum speeds of 500Mbs and are set to be capable of speeds up to 10,000Mbs.

“It has been a very productive quarter for NBI. We are very pleased to see continuing month on month momentum on project roll out and to have secured a new long-term investment partner in the form of Asterion,” said Mr McCourt.

“As a specialist investor in European telecoms infrastructure, Asterion’s investment and backing is a significant endorsement of the project which is now progressing at pace.”



