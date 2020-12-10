National Broadband Plan to be accelerated for 679 rural primary schools

The National Broadband Plan is to speed up its rollout for primary schools, with 679 rural primary schools now set to be connected to high speed broadband by the end of 2022. The move will affect 50,000 schoolchildren.

Some of the schools fast-tracked would have had to wait until 2026 or 2027 under the initial rollout plan, according to National Broadband Ireland, the company that won the tender to build the €3bn state-subsidised rural broadband plan.

Cork and Mayo will benefit most, with almost a quarter (157) of the entire primary school connection schedule over the next two years.

Galway (55) is next, followed by Donegal (42), Tipperary (35), Clare (34) and Meath (30).

The schools are to be connected under the NBP’s Broadband Connection Point scheme, partly intended for community access and partly intended for school-only use.

“This is an investment in education, technology and rural Ireland,” said the Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin. “The National Broadband Plan will allow all parts of the State to take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead. Fast-tracking connectivity for schools is a great first step.”

There was no further clarification on whether or how other parts of the National Broadband’s 7-year rollout plan will be accelerated. The government has requested an acceleration of the general rollout from NBI, but details have not yet emerged as to how this might happen. Under the 25-year contract signed by the government and NBI last year, NBI does not have to accelerate its time schedule.

The first commercially available broadband services under the National Broadband Plan will be available on January 25th of next year, with testing currently underway in Cork, Galway, Cavan and other counties.

