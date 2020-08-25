National Broadband Plan contract released - with costs set to possibly reach €3 billion

The National Broadband Plan contract has been published, with substantial redactions on issues the Government describes as being “commercially sensitive”.

Six key subcontractors are confirmed in the contract, where the cost may rise to between €2bn and €3bn.

The key subcontractors are David McCourt’s National Broadband Ireland, Enet, Eir, KN Networks, Kelly Communications and Denis O’Brien’s Actavo.

However, much of the information relating to the subcontractors’ roles has been redacted.

Eir stands to gain the largest single slice of the deal with over €900m due for the use of its poles and infrastructure.

The contract also confirms the private shareholders in the project, as well as some of the financial sums currently committed.

It lists David McCourt as a main shareholder, with Nebraska-based financial partner Walter Scott named as a significant director. Other named directors of shareholder firms in the process, including another David McCourt-controlled firm, Metallah, are Declan Tiernan, Paul Haran, Chris Townsend, Musa Sönmez, Hamid Akhavan, Mike Adams and Peter Owen.

The contract, which runs to over 1,000 pages, outlines the technical, operational and financial conditions under which the huge 25-year deal will operate.

Large chunks of the contract have been marked as “commercially sensitive” and therefore withheld. These include forms and details regarding subcontractors, subsidy payments, “termination” factors and some elements of how the financial model will work.

Partly withheld sections on the grounds of commercial sensitivity include “performance levels”, “operational performance” and some ministerial sections, including the Minister’s oversight of the “deployment subcontract procurement process”.

“Key personnel” are also withheld from publication, as are sections on deferred equity guarantees, “NBPco termination events” and the “consequences of termination”.

The redactions mean that the public may have to wait for further analysis from other state bodies, such as the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan, previously a critic of the size and scope of the National Broadband Plan, has yet to comment on the contract’s publication.

However, the contract does allow the government to appoint the Communications Regulator to oversee some important elements of the network rollout, particularly relating to pricing.

The National Broadband Plan is due to begin connecting homes at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

It began pre-build work earlier this year, with construction for the new fibre network due to commence in parts of Cork and Cavan by the end of this month, and shortly after that, in townlands in Galway.

Earlier this month, the company said that in the six months since work commenced, NBI “has mobilised its team to work across 17 counties nationwide with survey work completed for over 63,000 premises”.

Last month, Independent.ie exclusively revealed that the basic National Broadband Plan internet speed would be tripled, a feature that was confirmed by NBI earlier this month.

The move will see the basic package increased from 150Mbs to 500Mbs.

This will mean that the entry-level broadband service for 540,000 disadvantaged rural homes will be far faster than most city-based cable or “high speed” internet customers.

The service is expected to be priced at around €40 per month. NBI will be a wholesale provider, meaning that the packages will be sold by retailers, including operators currently selling other internet packages.

The new higher speeds were triggered by a wholesale price cut from rival operator Eir, which now has over 300,000 ‘passed’ fibre broadband premises and is aggressively trying to capture a fibre customer base.

Underlying prices for the new state-funded rural broadband are pegged to those offered by the country’s biggest operators, chief among them Eir.

The former incumbent recently announced a €5 price cut on higher-end wholesale broadband, placing its 500Mbs broadband service at the same price as its 150Mbs service. This means that NBI would have to offer a similar standard of service at a similar underlying price.