National Broadband Plan contract released - with costs set to possibly reach €3 billion

Huge chunks of publication removed by Government for “commercially sensitive” reasons

David McCourt's National Broadband Ireland are one of the key subcontractors Expand

Adrian Wreckler

The National Broadband Plan contract has been published, with substantial redactions on issues the Government describes as being “commercially sensitive”.

Six key subcontractors are confirmed in the contract, where the cost may rise to between €2bn and €3bn.

The key subcontractors are David McCourt’s National Broadband Ireland, Enet, Eir, KN Networks, Kelly Communications and Denis O’Brien’s Actavo.

