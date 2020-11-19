National Broadband Plan ‘commercial’ connections to start in January

National Broadband Ireland executives say that the first 7,900 rural homes will be ‘passed’ by the end of January

The Government and National Broadband Ireland (NBI) say that 7,900 of the 544,000 rural premises to be covered by State-subsidised high-speed fibre broadband will be ‘passed’ by the end of January.

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications said that there are 19,237 homes currently in a “build phase”, located across five areas in Cork, Cavan, Galway and Limerick.

“The first fibre to the home connections are expected next month in Carrigaline, Co Cork,” said the spokesperson.

“NBI remains on target to reach the contractual milestone of 7,900 premises passed with fibre by the end of year one of the contract, though NBI actually anticipates that this milestone will be reached by the end of December.”

NBI are obliged under the €3bn State contract to ‘pass’ 7,900 homes by the end of the first year of the contract.

Although the Government signed it in November 2019, the spokesperson said that the end of the first year is legally counted as late January, 2021.

“They will be subject to technical testing and validation prior to a wider release of the area,” the spokesperson said. “From the end of January, retailers will be able to resell the service, and householders in these areas will be able to order high-speed broadband provided via the NBI network.”

A spokeswoman for NBI confirmed that the initial 7,900 homes will be ‘passed’ according to contractual requirements.

“Commercial connections will commence in January,” she added. “NBI has published details on www.nbi.ie of where the network build will take place over the next 18 months and has committed to updating this on a rolling basis.”

On Thursday, NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick was sharply criticised at a joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications for a lack of transparency about future connection schedules.

“People just want to know when it’s coming, whether it’s year one or year six,” said Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley. “They are trying to plan their lives. It can dictate whether they return to an area or decide to move.”

Some TDs said that broadband was the biggest cause of disquiet among constituents.

“I have never received as many complaints or queries as I have in relation to the gaps in broadband rollout,” said Michael Lowry, independent TD for Tipperary.

Mr Hendrick said that information on projected rollouts in specific areas was unavailable further than 18 months away.

However, he said that the organisation is currently meeting all of its contractual milestone obligations.

“Our first fibre to the home services will be delivered this year,” he told the committee.

He said that NBI will have 200,000 of the contracted 544,000 rural premises ‘passed’ by the end of 2022, with 132,000 premises already surveyed and “detailed designs” done on 92,000 premises.

Pressed by TDs on potential co-operation on “gaps” between current fibre-connected areas, Mr Hendrick said this wasn’t NBI’s role and that it was “not as simple as just plugging into someone else’s network”.

He said that six operators, including Eir, are active in “on-boarding” preparations for rural fibre customers that will use NBI’s wholesale fibre network.

He added that on a wider scale, NBI has “signed up 33 retail service providers who will “provide services to consumers and businesses on the NBI network”.

Fine Gael Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell said that the most consistent complaint he received was from people who “are looking across a ditch” at neighbours who have been connected to a commercial fibre broadband rollout, which did not extend to their premises.

“It’s unacceptable that people can be left like this,” he said. “The biggest queries I get are from people in gap areas.”





