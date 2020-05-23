| 11.5°C Dublin

N26 targets one-third of Irish digital bank market

Fintech forecasts huge growth in Ireland for digital banks as incumbents fail to keep pace with tech

Sarunas Legeckas, head of N26 in Ireland Expand

Fearghal O’Connor

Digital disruptor banks will have as many customers with accounts in Ireland as the main banks in just five years, according to N26.

The German online bank has seen double-digit growth in the Irish market driven on by the impact of Covid-19 and the abandonment of cash by many consumers, said Sarunas Legeckas, N26's head in Ireland.

"I am confident that in five years there are going to be as many digital bank accounts as there are accounts in the incumbent banks," said Legeckas.