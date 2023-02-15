Musk aims to replace himself as Twitter CEO toward end of 2023

Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he aims to find his successor at the helm of the social-media company toward the end of this year.

Musk, speaking via a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, said he needed to stabilise the social-media platform financially before handing the reins to a new leader.

"I think I need to stabilise the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out," Musk said.

"I'm guessing towards the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year."

Musk, 51, was interviewed virtually by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the United Arab Emirates' minister of cabinet affairs who is chairman of the summit.

Musk also spoke broadly about his vision for Twitter and his efforts to rid the platform of misinformation. He said he wanted Twitter to be a source of truth and he encouraged companies, other CEOs and ministers to speak authentically, even if it draws attacks.

"Having some criticism is fine," he said. "It's really not that bad. I'm constantly attacked on Twitter. I don't mind."

Musk took Twitter private in a $44bn deal in October. He is the world's second-richest man with a personal fortune of $187bn, according to Bloomberg.