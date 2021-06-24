Mobile ‘eSim’ cards are coming to Irish phones but not Apple Watches

The wait for cellular Apple Watch use in Ireland goes on. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Irish smartphone users are to get their first taste of ‘eSims’, after two of the country’s three main operators announced they will support the technology in coming months.

It means that matching a phone to a mobile operator will no longer require a physical sim card.

Vodafone Ireland will introduce eSim support from July 2nd to 25 smartphones.

However, this does not mean that support for a cellular Apple Watch or other accessories is any closer.

Vodafone says that it is limiting the technology to phones, unlike Vodafone UK, which currently supports accessory devices on its eSim plans.

Ireland’s second largest operator, Three, is also to introduce the technology soon.

“We have an eSim provisioning platform already in place and will be in a position to offer eSims to our customers in the coming months,” said a spokesperson for Three, who added that it hasn’t yet been decided what devices the technology will be applied to.

A spokesperson for Eir Mobile said that the operator is “reviewing” the possibility of eSims but has no plans to introduce them anytime soon.

Unlike traditional sim cards, eSims work using a few lines of code in devices that support reception of a mobile network.

Vodafone says that you can store and switch between eSim profiles on your device, meaning you can have multiple plans and phone numbers on your smartphone.

It’s also supposed to ensure that you can change operators without ordering a new physical sim card. And there is also the question of it being slightly better for the environment.

Setting up an eSim profile with Vodafone will be done through its My Vodafone app or online.

The operator says that the phones it will support include: iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 Mini, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G , Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Ultra 5G, Samsung Note 20+, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4 and Huawei’s P40 Pro.