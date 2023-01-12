Mobile software firm Swrve acquired by US-based MessageGears

The Irish mobile marketing software firm, Swrve, has been bought by the US marketing tech company MessageGears for an undisclosed sum.

Swrve, which was founded by Hugh Reynolds and Steve Collins and employs about 40 people, had raised almost €100m in funding over its 12-year lifespan.

The two entrepreneurs had also co-founder the gaming software firm Havok,

While an acquisition figure hasn’t been released, it is understood to be a mix of cash and stock.

The acquisition follows a $62m (€57m) growth funding announcement from MessageGears.

Swrve’s institutional Irish investor list is long, including the Irish Strategic Investment Fund, ACT Venture Capital and Atlantic Bridge.

Its customer list includes Ryanair, Sony and Three.

“We’re thrilled to bring Swrve’s industry-leading mobile app marketing capabilities into the fold,” said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. “The combination of Swrve’s mobile push, in-app, and embedded content has made them a world leader in mobile app marketing. Now, as part of MessageGears, we’ve created the preeminent end-to-end customer engagement platform for modern enterprises, where brands can unlock the power of their data and activate it across every digital channel.”

Swrve provides a mobile analytics platform that takes signals from customers' activity and responds to them in real time, allowing users of the software to adjust their marketing techniques accordingly. It helps companies to hold on to customers and 'engagement' of mobile users. Although headquartered in the US, it was started in Dublin with an office in London.

MessageGears counts brands like Expedia, Indeed, OpenTable and T-Mobile as customers.

“For years, marketers have been stuck using archaic platforms that limit their ability to truly connect with their customers,” said Mr Barnette.

“In the next few years, we’re going to see a wave of enterprise brands adopting new technologies that free them from those limitations. Our innovative approach helps the biggest brands in the world unlock the potential of their data so they can create experiences that blow their customers away.”