Mobile operators get extra spectrum to meet demands of lockdown

Extra radio spectrum is to be made temporarily available to mobile network operators to cater for a sharp rise in demand for voice and broadband services. The introduction of measures by the Government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a surge in usage.

The telecom regulator, ComReg has confirmed that it is to allow mobile phone companies access to extra bandwidth to cope with the significant increased traffic demands of mobile networks since the outbreak.

The access will be granted for an initial period of up to three months with the potential to extend it for a further three months if the current restrictions remain in place for that period.

ComReg is releasing additional spectrum in the 700 MHz and 2.6 GHz bands while it temporarily liberalises the 2.1 GHz band which is currently licensed for 3G use only.

The regulator said the measure is a response to "the exceptional and extraordinary situation raised by Covid-19".

"This use should reduce the traffic in the bands in which services are currently being provided, thereby improving services even for those customers whose equipment cannot directly use these bands," ComReg said.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Virgin Media had both expressed concern about the plans citing the threat of interference to their operations.

The IAA had said it was "greatly concerned" at the proposed use of the 2.6GHz band because of its proximity to the band used by radar that assists the work of air traffic controllers.

Virgin Media, which uses the 700MHz band on its closed fixed cable network, claimed the temporary release of spectrum on this bandwidth was likely to result in interference which would have "a significant adverse impact" on its services.

ComReg acknowledged that there were "a small number of technical issues" relating to the co-existence of existing services with the proposed temporary use of spectrum by other operators.

Amid concern about their ability to meet the demand for voice and broadband resulting from the large number of people observing the lockdown, the country's three mobile network operators - Eir, Three and Vodafone - had made a joint request to ComReg last month to release extra spectrum.

The regulator said the three companies and Virgin Media as well as RTÉ Transmission Network had agreed coordination procedures.

It is expected regulations to give effect to the temporary changes will be approved by the minister for communications, Richard Bruton, in the coming days.

