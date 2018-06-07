Millions of Facebook users' posts may have been made public in latest privacy error, social media giant admits

Facebook has admitted that millions of users’ posts may have been public when they were posted as private.

The company’s latest privacy error affects up to 14m users, with those falling victim to the software bug currently being notified.

It means that messages which people thought were being posted only to friends or to specific groups of people were actually public. Facebook says that it is returning the posts to their intended private status.

“We recently found a bug that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts,” said Facebook chief privacy officer Erin Egan. ”We have fixed this issue and starting today we are letting everyone affected know and asking them to review any posts they made during that time. To be clear, this bug did not impact anything people had posted before and they could still choose their audience just as they always have. We’d like to apologise for this mistake.”

The bug affected posts for 10 days between May 18th and May 27th. The company has not commented on the geographical spread of customers affected.

