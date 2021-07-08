| 17.7°C Dublin

Microsoft to gift ‘pandemic bonus’ to thousands of staff

The tech giant is making a one-off gift of $1,500 to Irish and international staff “in recognition of the challenging year”.

Microsoft Ireland will gift a once-off &lsquo;pandemic bonus&rsquo; to staff Expand

Close

Microsoft Ireland will gift a once-off &lsquo;pandemic bonus&rsquo; to staff

Microsoft Ireland will gift a once-off ‘pandemic bonus’ to staff

Microsoft Ireland will gift a once-off ‘pandemic bonus’ to staff

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Microsoft is giving thousands of Irish staff over €1,000 in a ‘pandemic bonus’.

The tech giant is doing so for all international staff “in recognition of the unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed”.

The company communicated the news to staff in a memo. The news was first reported by The Verge.

Microsoft is the second most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalisation of €1.77 trillion.

7 Things: Adrian Weckler on Tech

Tech’s stars and turkeys rounded up and served to you every Friday by Ireland’s No. 1 technology writer.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy