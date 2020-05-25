Microsoft to drop Irish as recognised language for Outlook on iOS

Microsoft is to remove the Irish language as a choice across some of its products, arguing that English is better for ”consistency”.

The software giant had offered the national language as an option in its much-used Outlook for iPhones and iPads.

But in a blow to native speakers, the company now says that Irish is facing the axe for those who use its popular email service on iOS.

Several tech giants offer parts of their services in Irish, including Google and Apple.

Irish is not the only language to be ditched by Microsoft as part of the move. It is also getting rid of support for Urdu, Filipino, Afrikaans and others.

Microsoft says that it is being done “to maintain consistency across the Microsoft 365 apps for iOS”.

It comes just after Microsoft renamed some of its services, including Office 365 which is to be known as Microsoft 365.

Online Editors