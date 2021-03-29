Microsoft says Ireland should have 'a bigger voice’ on EU regulation

Microsoft would like Ireland to have “a bigger voice” in influencing European regulation on technology issues, according to the company’s senior European policy director.

Speaking at the Irish Institute of European Affairs today, Caspar Klynge said that there has been a “change in the balance of power” in the EU on digital and technology issues since the UK exited the bloc.

He said that countries that favour “light regulation rather than heavy regulation have become a little less vocal” since Brexit and that Ireland’s voice was now “critical” in striking a balance.

He said that Microsoft has been in discussions with Irish government ministers over the last week to raise its voice on a number of tech-related issues.

“We would love to have a bigger Irish voice at a European level,” he said.

“Ireland is in a unique situation, not only because of the tech companies there but also because of its transAtlantic relationships. I think Ireland has a critical role in getting regulation right.”

My Klynge referred to a current European cloud technology proposal, Gaia-X, that seeks to make data more portable between cloud providers and to lessen EU countries’ reliance on US multinationals.

“That is really a Franco-German initiative,” he said. “We've been a supporter from day one, but in our view it requires a lot of different voices and a lot of different experiences.”

The Gaia-X move could lessen the influence of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in holding so much of Europeans’ data, although it sets out instead to make data between cloud providers more transferable.

Some estimates put US cloud providers’ hold on EU firms’ data at up to 90pc.

“I think we are perceived as wanting to fight back on regulation, but I think that's a misconception,” he said.

“Because if you get regulation right, it clarifies how the market operates and what is required for us to operate in those markets.”

Mr Klynge was speaking at an IIEA event organised to discuss how digital innovation could help drive the Irish and European economies.

He also addressed data governance issues, as well as the role of artificial intelligence and digital sovereignty for EU countries.

“I do think that there has been a change in the balance of power in Europe due to Brexit,” he said. “It has had an impact.”

