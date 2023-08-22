Microsoft offers to sell cloud gaming rights for Call of Duty in bid to save $69bn Activision deal

British competition authority blocks acquisition again but says it will consider new proposal

Call of Duty has been a huge seller for Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is trying to buy

Microsoft has proposed offloading part of Activision Blizzard’s gaming business in an attempt to secure approval from the UK competition watchdog for its $69bn (€63bn) takeover.

The tech giant has said it will hand control of the Call of Duty maker’s cloud streaming rights for PC and console games to video game publisher Ubisoft.

The proposal, which will apply to countries outside the European Economic Area – the EU, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – means Ubisoft, rather than Microsoft, will decide what cloud streaming services games such as World of Warcraft can feature on.

The plans apply to all of Activision’s existing games and any released over the next 15 years.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), said the regulator would consider the deal but warned: “This is not a green light”.

The CMA blocked Microsoft’s original effort to buy Activision in April, saying it would give the tech giant a stranglehold on the fast-growing cloud gaming market.

The decision prompted claims from Activision that Britain was “closed for business”.

Microsoft appealed the ruling after US regulators failed to block the deal and EU watchdogs passed it.

The CMA said today it had issued a final rejection of the original deal but regulators will now investigate Microsoft’s new Ubisoft proposal.

Under the plans, Ubisoft will be able to license Activision games to other cloud streaming providers such as PlayStation Plus and Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

The proposal does not include the EEA because Microsoft has separate obligations under the EU’s agreement to pass the deal.

The new plans address a key concern of the CMA, which is that Microsoft would be able to release games such as Call of Duty solely on its own game-streaming service.

However, the deal will still require approval from the CMA.

“We will carefully and objectively assess the details of the restructured deal and its impact on competition, including in light of third-party comments,” said Ms Cardell.

“Our goal has not changed – any future decision on this new deal will ensure that the growing cloud gaming market continues to benefit from open and effective competition driving innovation and choice.”

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the deal could be completed before an October 18 deadline.