Microsoft announces more job cuts in Ireland

The tech giant’s latest layoff round of up to 70 people here adds to the 180 cuts announced earlier this year. It means that Microsoft’s overall cuts in Ireland are on course to exceed its global layoff round of 5pc.

Microsoft will cut up to 70 additional jobs in Ireland, bringing the tech giant’s layoff count here this year to over 7pc of its 3,500 employee base.

The move, which adds to the 180 layoffs already announced by Microsoft this year, means that unless alternative roles are found for those being targeted for layoff, the company’s Ireland setup is on course for higher cuts than Microsoft’s global layoff target of 5pc.

“Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

The spokesperson said that the cuts in Ireland will be across all functions of the company’s operations here. But sources close to the company say that it hopes that some of those affected can find alternative roles within the operation.

Microsoft is reportedly also cutting jobs in the US, with almost 300 in sales, marketing and customer service to be affected in the company’s home state of Washington.

The company’s main profit comes from cloud computing, Windows and Office applications. Its $10bn investment in the ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has positioned it at the forefront of the current wave of artificial intelligence technology.