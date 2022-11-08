Facebook owner Meta will begin laying off employees Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Zuckerberg was apparently downcast in the meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his over-optimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff plans is expected around 6am Eastern time, which is 11am Irish time.

The specific employees losing their jobs will be informed over the course of the morning, the report said.

Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs will be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta employs 6,000 people in Ireland, half of whom are staff.

A spokesperson for Meta Ireland said they would not be commenting on reports that layoffs will begin tomorrow.

The latest worrying job news follows Twitter’s decision last Friday to axe half its global workforce. Meanwhile payments firm Stripe – considered Ireland’s most important ever tech export to Silicon Valley – is letting go 14pc, or 1,000 workers, across its company.

However, it is feared that the move by Meta could be the largest in the recent spate of tech job cuts.

Irish Meta workers were said in recent days to have been braced for an announcement.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Meta is planning large-scale layoffs, expected to affect many thousands of the company’s 87,000-strong global workforce.

Sources said company officials had already told employees to cancel non-essential travel beginning this week.

The company’s Irish operations include its international headquarters, its Clonee data centre, both in Dublin, and its ‘Reality Lab’ in Cork.

It has already moved hundreds of staff into its new larger headquarters in Ballsbridge in Dublin 4.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is considered to be one of the four most important, large-scale tech multinationals in Ireland, alongside Google, Apple and Intel.

Mr Zuckerberg had previously warned that the company might downsize, telling staff during the summer: “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here.

“If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns we’ve seen in recent history.”

Having lost significant market share to TikTok, the company is currently trying to build products and services for the Metaverse, a virtual reality platform that Mr Zuckerberg claims will have over one billion people visiting regularly within a few years.

The jobs news comes exactly one year since Facebook changed its name to Meta. In that time, the company’s market value has declined by €624bn, or three quarters.