The move will also affect links to non-Canadian news content, including the Irish Independent

Meta will block links to news stories on Facebook and Instagram in Canada after the country passed a law requiring online platforms to pay news organisations if users post links to stories.

The move will affect access to news organisations outside Canada, including Independent.ie.

“Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect,” the company said in a statement.

The company added that it is currently rolling out updates to begin the process.

“Throughout the testing period, which will run for several weeks, a small percentage of people in Canada who are enrolled in testing will be notified if they attempt to share news content,” the company said.

Meta has long argued that news has little or no economic value to it. However, together with Google, it agreed to a compensation deal for publishers in Australia in 2021, effectively paying news companies for having news content on its platforms.

Today’s announcement that it will no longer pay pay news companies if users post links may be a sign that it will not co-operate with plans in other jurisdictions top copy Australian or Canadian laws on the issue.

“The changes affecting news content will not otherwise impact Meta’s products and services in Canada,” the company’s statement said.