Meta Ireland may see around 50 people in its recruitment division impacted by the company’s latest round of layoffs, sources have indicated.

However, the tech giant is likely to see additional Irish redundancies from April and May and possibly into the summer, when it finalises schedules to slim down its technology and business divisions according to plans laid out by founder Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the government had been notified of redundancies to come at the tech giant, which counts Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp as its subsidiaries.

Read More

“We’ve received notification from Meta of a number of further job losses and I obviously want to extend my sympathies to those affected and to assure them that the Government is going to be there with them to make sure that they get the help they need in terms of income supports, or education and training opportunities, help to set up a new business if they want to, that’s all going to be there,” he said.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the latest redundancies at Meta at the start of his St Patrick’s programme of engagements in Washington DC.

“I’m not going to put the number on it, but it is a relatively small number but it’s up to Meta to talk to their own staff about that, it wouldn’t be right for me to put a number on it today.

A spokesperson for Meta Ireland declined to comment, saying that the company had nothing yet to add to Mr Zuckerberg’s statement on Tuesday.

In total, Meta plans to let 10,000 people go globally, equating to around 13pc of its current workforce. Mr Zuckerberg also said that the company will not fill 5,000 open roles across Meta’s various services

Meta’s Dublin operation employs almost 3,000 people and almost an equal number of contractors.

(Additional reporting, PA)