Meta appoints Rick Kelley as head of Meta Ireland

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, has appointed Rick Kelley as head of Meta’s operations in Ireland. Mr Kelley, a Bostonian who is settled in Dublin, will be the first American to lead Meta Ireland.

The company employs over 3,000 people here. Its Dublin office is the tech giant’s key international headquarters outside of the US.

Mr Kelley, who takes over from Dubliner Gareth Lambe, will start in the role on April 4th.

Mr Kelley is currently Meta’s global vice president of the gaming and app monetisation solutions organisation within the company’s global business group, a position he will continue to hold.

His gaming division works with game developers to bring their games to people who use Facebook Products through marketing and advertising.

Mr Kelley, a previous Yahoo executive in the US and Spain, joined Facebook in 2009.

“I’m dedicated to ensuring a long and prosperous future for Meta in Ireland, its employees and the communities it serves,” said Mr Kelley. “It’s an exciting time for Meta as we are on the journey to build the metaverse and I’m excited and inspired by the prospect of leading Meta Ireland through the next chapter of its evolution.”

Mr Kelley has been a coach at Broadford Rovers Football Club in Dublin for the past eight years.



