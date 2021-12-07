Civil liberties focused MEPs have called on the EU to take legal action against Ireland and demand the Irish privacy watchdog step down in the wake of disputed Facebook lobbying claims.

In a furious letter to EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders - copied to Irish justice minister Helen McEntee - a cross-party group of four MEPs says EU data protection rules are being “seriously hampered because of Ireland”.

They say enforcement of the rules since 2018 has been “very poor” and accuse the Irish data protection commissioner (DPC) of failing to share its draft decisions with EU counterparts in 98pc of “major EU-wide cases”.

Ireland is the lead regulator in many cases because of the number of tech companies based here.

The MEPs also refer to leaked documents which they say reveal the Irish DPC “lobbied to allow social media platforms to bypass user consent requirements” in EU law.

The Irish DPC dismissed the lobbying claims on Tuesday as “baseless” and “utterly untrue”.

The documents were published over the weekend by the ‘None of Your Business’ (noyb) activist group led by Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems.

Mr Schrems says the documents show that the Irish DPC tried to “squeeze” a consent bypass into guidelines on new EU privacy rules in 2018, on behalf of Facebook.

The Irish DPC was seeking clarity at the time on whether social media firms needed to obtain outright consent for using people's data for targeted ads or whether it could secure that consent in the contract terms.

The EU’s general data protection regulation (GDPR) was only just coming into force as the guidelines were being drawn up by the Irish DPC as the lead author.

In an early draft document, the Irish DPC highlighted “the freedom for business to offer and for individuals to access online services”.

An unidentified DPC from another member state commented in the document that the guidelines “seem to be too biased towards business interests”.

Another commenter said one of the DPC’s examples - where it says a social media company “may have a lawful basis to monitor user behaviour” - was “contrary to everything we believe in (sorry, but it's true)”.

The guidelines, which are non-binding, were eventually adopted and published by the European data protection board - made up of all 27 national DPCs - in 2019, and support the idea of explicit user consent.

The DPC admitted in its statement on Tuesday that the guidelines were “the subject of intense debate” at the time and that the DPC’s original approach “was not acceptable to many”.

The issues in the guidelines are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the DPC into a complaint taken by Mr Schrems and are being examined in a separate case by the EU courts.

The MEPs’ letter - signed Dutch liberal Sophie in ‘t Veld, German social democrat Birgit Sippel, Dutch Green party member Tineke Strik and the German Left party’s Cornelia Ernst - demands to know why legal proceedings have been launched against Belgium’s DPC “but not against other member states, including Ireland”.

Last week EU vice-president Vera Jourova said it was taking “too long” for national authorities to process alleged infringements of GDPR rules, and warned regulators to change or face “more centralisation” at EU level.