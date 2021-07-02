| 12.3°C Dublin

Meet the Irish NFT collectors on the hunt for digital gems that could change their lives

Growing numbers of art-lovers are investing in virtual creations. But is the market a good investment, or is it, as some believe, a bubble that has already burst? 

Niamh Aughney with some of her NFT collection. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Steve Murray Expand
Murray plans to exhibit his Faile NFT in his art diner Expand
Steve Murray collects NFT digital art. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Beeple's NFT, Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, recently sold for $69m at Christie&rsquo;s Expand

Katie Byrne Email

As a creative agency founder, restauranteur and art collector, Steve Murray is well used to spotting emerging trends and seizing opportunities.

The father-of-four from Dublin is always on the lookout for new ideas, but when his friend sent him a text about an early NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) collection called CryptoPunks, Steve decided to sit it out and take a wait-and-watch approach instead.

“CryptoPunks were originally released for free and could be claimed by anyone with an Ethereum wallet,” he says. “Now, the cheapest is over $35,000 and the most expensive one sold earlier this month at Sotheby’s for $11.8m. There are days I regret not taking action, and that was one of them.”

