MC Hammer praises TCD breakthrough in battle against Alzheimer’s

The famous 1990s rapper, with hits such as ‘You Can’t Touch This’ and ‘Too Legit To Quit’, said that the research — showing that forgetting can be a form of learning — amounted to “great work”.

The artist, whose real name is Stanley Kirk Burrell, made the remarks on Twitter over the weekend.

“Congratulations, great work” he tweeted to Dr Tomás Ryan, associate professor in TCD’s School of Biochemistry and Immunology and the Trinity College Institute of Neuroscience, who is the lead author of the journal article that shows the link between forgetting things and learning.

MC Hammer has devoted much of his online life to scientific and technology breakthroughs in recent years, sharing notable achievements with his 3.1m followers on Twitter.

The TCD research, led by Dr Ryan, contends that seemingly lost memories can be retrieved and updated by environmental cues. The findings may, the researchers argue, have practical implications in fighting a number of diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

“Memories are stored in ensembles of neurons called engram cells,” said Dr Ryan, whose research team is based in the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute.

“Successful recall of these memories involves the reactivation of these ensembles. By logical extension, forgetting occurs when engram cells cannot be reactivated. However, it is increasingly becoming clear that the memories themselves are still there, but the specific ensembles are not activated and so the memory is not recalled. It’s as if the memories are stored in a safe but you can’t remember the code to unlock it.”

The research contends that because “natural forgetting” can be reversible in certain circumstances, the work has “significant implications” for diseases such as Alzheimer’s, where these every day forgetting processes may be mistakenly activated by brain disease.

“Our findings here support the idea that competition between engrams affects recall and that the forgotten memory trace can be reactivated by both natural and artificial cues as well as updated with new information,” said Dr Livia Autore, an Irish Research Council postgraduate scholar overseeing work on the project in TCD’s Ryan Lab.

“So while some may persist undisturbed, some will be subjected to interference by new incoming and prevailing information. However, the interfered memories can still be reactivated by surrounding cues leading to memory expression or by misleading or novel experiences ending up in an updated behavioural outcome.”

Last year, the TCD neuroscientists behind the new theory suggested that changes in our ability to access specific memories are based on “environmental feedback and predictability”. And that rather than being a bug, forgetting may be a functional feature of the brain, allowing it to interact dynamically with a dynamic environment.

According to the college, forgetting some memories would be beneficial as this can lead to “more flexible behaviour and better decision-making”. If memories were gained in circumstances that are not wholly relevant to the current environment, they continued, forgetting them could be a “positive change that improves our wellbeing”.