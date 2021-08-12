Mayo’s Peroptyx eyes second funding round after investors show interest 

MAYO-based startup Peroptyx, backed by Irish internet pioneer Dennis Jennings, is mulling a mini funding round this summer to help bring more of its artificial intelligence (AI) tools to the market.

The firm is targeting global tech giants and is confident it can bag its first major customer by the end of the year, with a larger funding round to follow in autumn 2022.

“There is interest out there and we are actively thinking whether we raise a small top-up round this summer,” said Dr Jennings, the firm’s chairman and co-founder.

Managing director Paul McBride says the company has not gone out with the intention of raising more capital this year but that a particular group of investors has shown interest.

Named after a Southeast Asian firefly, Peroptyx is banking on its growing army of human evaluators to help the big internet platforms tailor speech recognition, recommendations or route planners to local markets.

An initial funding round last year drummed up $2m (€1.7m), “a particularly successful raise” according to Mr Jennings, given the pandemic and the relative novelty of what Peroptyx does.

The company has spent the last 18 months building its cloud-based infrastructure and hiring evaluators, who are now on hand in 20 countries to give feedback to the Googles, Amazons, Apples and Microsofts of the world on how well their systems really work.

Think of them as outsourced Facebook-style moderators, but for entire platforms and not just harmful content.

“Human feedback is the critical component that ultimately defines the quality of the service that’s offered by machine learning systems to global customers,” said Dr Jennings.

“Whatever it is that is being presented to the global customer, the data that is being used goes stale. Not that it changes. It’s that the environment that changes. The world changes. The people change.

"The perceptions of a young person in Cusco in Peru five years ago are not the same as the equivalent young person in Cusco in Peru today, which is not the same as somebody in Santiago, and it’s certainly not the same as somebody in Westport in Mayo. This is a fluid thing.”

Dr Jennings is a physicist and venture capitalist, and was instrumental in the development of the world wide web in the 1990s.

He came on board with Peroptyx after meeting Mr McBride and his business partner Maeve Bleahene – now head of operations at the firm – at an event.

Peroptyx is currently working with a firm on improving its video conferencing software for non-US users and is hoping to go into production on a recommendation engine for another customer selling high-value goods.

Aside from tech giants, Peroptyx is also looking at creating an AI platform for smaller companies that Dr Jennings believes “can quite radically change the cost of going global”.

“We have developed the capability to make machine learning and AI available on demand for small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Mr McBride. “So many people want access to that capability but it’s too expensive.”