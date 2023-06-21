Mark Roden steps down as Ding boss after 17 years

The founder of the mobile top-up firm is making way for new CEO Mark O’Donoghue, while former Ocado CFO Duncan Tatton-Brown becomes the company’s chairman

Mark Roden is to step down as the CEO of the mobile top-up firm Ding.

He will be replaced by Mark O’Donoghue, currently CEO of Inspired Schools Online, an online education platform for children. Duncan Tatton-Brown, recently CFO for Ocado and previously CFO of the Virgin Entertainment Group, has been appointed as Ding’s chairman.

Having founded and led the company since its creation in 2006, Mr Roden is to remain a director, shareholder, and adviser to the company.

In May, Ding announced that it had sent $5bn of top-ups spread over more than 100 million mobile phones.

The company has also announced that its chief financial officer, Jonathan Rockett, will add the title of managing director to his CV.

Ding describes itself as the biggest international mobile top-up service in the world, available at over 600,000 retail outlets and supporting over 850 mobile operators in 150 countries.

“I am proud that Ding is trusted by millions of people worldwide and contributes significantly to the economic and social welfare of so many customers throughout emerging markets,” said Mr Roden.

“I am confident that in Mark O’Donoghue we have an outstanding leader who will take Ding to the next stage of its incredible growth. I also look forward to working alongside Duncan Tatton-Brown and the rest of the board as Ding enters a new strategic phase.”