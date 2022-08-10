Manna to expand Dublin drone deliveries with new launches in US and Europe

The Irish drone delivery startup, Manna Drone Delivery, says it is to expand into the US later this year, with a wider European launch in 2023.

The company, founded by former CarTrawler executive Bobby Healy, is also planning the development of a new manufacturing site and a new delivery location in a large Dublin suburb with a market of 100,000 people.

Manna, which has raised almost €30m in funding in the last three years and is widely referred to as a leader in the European drone delivery industry, is currently only licensed for test deliveries in limited areas with human observers for each flight. However, new regulations across Europe next year will allow companies to commercially operate drones ‘beyond visual line of sight’, opening the door to companies such as Manna to expand their offerings without the restriction of human visual observers for each flight.

The company, which currently employs 103 staff and earlier this year announced plans to hire a team of up to 50 more, hopes to take advantage of these loosened rules for commercial drone operation in future.

Mr Healy, Manna’s CEO, has said he believes drone deliveries will become a routine part of everyday life in the near future, with thousands of trips occurring in cities every day.

"Rolling out Manna’s service domestically and internationally

has always been part of our strategy,” he said. “We are delighted that this is going to be achieved. Expanding into the USA and across Europe in 2022 and 2023, while also providing another large Dublin suburb with drone delivery and the addition of another manufacturing site, shows our rapid growth plans and dedication to our mission.”

Manna drones currently deliver small items such as coffee, fast food, minor groceries and pharmacy products, as long as the overall weight is under 2kg and it can fit inside a shoebox.

Promising delivery in under five minutes to addresses within 2km of its base, the drone hovers outside the delivery address and releases a thread with the item attached. When the item is close to the ground, the thread detaches itself and the drone returns to base. The deliveries work in the wind and without daylight but not in heavy rain.

The company has completed 100,000 such test flights in Ireland, starting in Oranmore in Co Galway, before moving its test delivery operations to Moneygall, County Offaly. Last year, it moved the test operation to Balbriggan in County Dublin, a local market of about 25,000 people.

It currently delivers small takeaway packages within this area from outlets such as Tesco, Subway, pharmacies and cafes.

The drones typically fly at an altitude of between 50 metres and 80 metres and at a speed of over 60kph.

Mr Healy declined to give the location of the next test delivery site.

Safety and other regulatory issues for drones are overseen by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Several research reports in recent months suggest that drone deliveries have a lower environmental impact per package than cars, vans, motorbikes and are roughly on par with electric bikes.