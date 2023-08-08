Majority of Irish firms planning global expansion, Stripe survey finds

Almost three-quarters (74pc) of Irish firms are planning to expand to other countries in the next year, a survey has found.

The poll, based on 2022 data from Irish payments provider Stripe, found Irish firms were more likely to be planning global expansion than other companies (66pc).

The bulk of Irish firms with expansion plans are heading for Europe (40pc), with a fifth (20pc) looking to North America and the same number considering South Asia.

Half of all Irish firms surveyed say it is easier to run an international business today than it was five years ago.

The majority (83pc) of Irish firms run by a single person now sell internationally.

The vast majority of Irish consumers (83pc) are open to buying goods cross-border, while 72pc are open to buying digital services from another country.

Ireland is the fastest-growing digital export destination for both Australia and the UK.

The top five digital export markets for all countries span across at least two continents, the Stripe survey found.

“Digital trade is creating opportunities for businesses to expand their total addressable markets, but success never comes easily,” said Mike Clayville, chief customer officer at Stripe.

“Businesses need simple financial infrastructure that just works, no matter where they sell to. Our findings show businesses are increasingly taking advantage of this potential—and that’s something to celebrate.”

The survey of 1,700 business leaders and 11,500 consumers across nine markets - Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the US - found that technology is reshaping the global economy.

Offline industries such as education are changing the way they do business, with 88pc selling internationally, while 70pc plan to expand further internationally in the next two years.

Irish-founded software platform Glofox, which provides services for the fitness industry, including via Stripe, said gyms and studios across the world are becoming more international.

“Fitness is a truly global industry which has become very homogenous,” said Anthony Kelly, co-founder at Glofox.

“People taking a spin class in Ecuador are getting the same experience as gym goers in London, Kuala Lumpur, and New York. This means global franchises want to make the entire fitness experience consistent, including payments.

“It’s not too difficult to have the same fitness content in different countries, but when you get into highly regulated areas like payments you can really see the differences between markets.”