Love in a time of lockdown: Facebook launches online dating service in Ireland

Love in a time of lockdown?

Facebook has launched its online dating service in Ireland and across Europe.

The company has been operating the service in the US for two years. It tried to launch it here in February but had to postpone as the Irish Data Protection Commissioner had not been adequately briefed on the personal data ramifications.

From today, Facebook users will see a Facebook Dating symbol in the menu bar. They can sign up for free if they’re over 18 and create a special profile within the dating section that won’t be visible to other Facebook friends.

It will show the user’s first name only but this can’t be edited from your actual Facebook profile or kept anonymous — Facebook says that it wants the dating service to be “safe and authentic”.

It also won’t allow you to deviate from the age you have listed on your Facebook profile for the same safety reasons. However, it will allow you to choose other elements of how you want to present yourself to potential suitors, such as expressing yourself with a different gender identity from that of your Facebook profile.

As for who you’ll see recommended to you, the system won’t suggest existing friends, although it will allow you to choose whether to see friends of friends as potential matches.

You can also choose to see potential matches that are members of the same Facebook groups as you or are interested in the same Facebook public events as you.

There’s a ‘Secret Crush’ feature which allows you to add people you fancy. If that individual also adds you as a ‘Secret Crush’, the system will allow you both to match up.

There’s also a ‘virtual date’ feature where, if you match with someone, there’s a video chat feature to connect with them within a chat function that will feature your first name and your Dating profile photo.

You’ll also be able to add both Facebook and Instagram stories to the Dating feature to show potential matches more about yourself.

“Facebook Dating isn't about swiping or having to wait for someone to like you to get a first chance at reaching out, the company said in a statement. “If you are interested in someone, you can comment directly on their photo or tap on the heart button to let them know. If you aren’t interested, you can pass on them.

“Dating is an opt-in experience. You choose whether you want to create a Facebook Dating profile, and can delete your Dating profile at any time without deleting your Facebook account.”

As for data collection and ads, Facebook says that its suggested matches for you may be based on “your activities, preferences, and information on Dating and Facebook Products… We may use your activity in Dating to personalise your experience across Facebook Products, including ads you may see. The exception is your religious views and the gender(s) you are interested in dating, which will not be used to personalise your experience on other Facebook Products.”

