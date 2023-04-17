Linkedin Ireland boss Sharon McCooey announces retirement

Linkedin’s country manager for Ireland, Sharon McCooey, has announced her retirement. The executive, in her mid-fifties, is to step down from her position at the end of June, after 13 years in the role.

Ms McCooey said that she now intends to travel, with no immediate intention to take up another role.

A spokesperson for the company said that Linkedin was not currently engaging in any major round of layoffs, but had “reduced the size of our global talent acquisition team”.

Linkedin, which is owned by Microsoft, employs over 2,000 people in Dublin.

“Linkedin… has been the icing on the cake of my 35 year professional career,” said Ms McCooey in an email to staff.

“LinkedIn was in its infancy when I joined in 2010 with just 78 million members, and only a small footprint of employees and customers outside of the US. In those early days, it was just me and three colleagues in Dublin. Now there are over 900 million members, with over twi million in Ireland. It has been a remarkable period and I feel very lucky to have played a role from humble beginnings, hiring initial employees, to opening our wonderful Dublin campus space, and to this year marking our 20th anniversary.”

Ms McCooey said that a process to appoint her successor will kick off shortly.

Linkedin has two adjacent office sites in Dublin, spanning over 26,000 square metres.

A company spokesperson said that the firm has not engaged in layoffs other than those announced in its recruitment division in February.

“While we continue hiring in strategic roles with the greatest impact, it’s not at the same pace,” said the spokesperson.

“With this reduced need for hiring, we recently made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our global Talent Acquisition team. We are focused on supporting those impacted through this transition and in line with local practices.”

Ms McCooey said that her only solid plans after stepping down with be cycling.

“I plan to fulfil a long held promise to myself to travel,” she said. “For starters, I will be back on my bike with my friends from Paris2Nice.”



