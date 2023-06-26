LinkedIn announces Sue Duke as new Ireland boss, replacing Sharon McCooey

The role will be added to Ms Duke’s current job as LinkedIn’s head of global public policy. Ms Duke is a former government advisor who served under Communications Minister Eamon Ryan.

Ms Duke, who is currently Linkedin’s head of global public policy and economic graph team, has been a senior executive at the Microsoft-owned business for eight years. She was previously head of public policy at Google’s European headquarters in Dublin. Before joining Big Tech, Ms Duke she was a special adviser to Eamon Ryan as Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources from 2007 to 2011.

Dublin is the company’s headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Central and South America. It employs over 2,000 people in Ireland and has over two million members here.

A statement from LinkedIn described Ms Duke’s current work at LinkedIn as “leading relationships with governments and policy makers around the world, leveraging LinkedIn’s labour market insights and partnering with organisations such as the IMF, OECD and World Economic Forum to recommend policy solutions to prepare the global workforce for the jobs of the future”.

Ms Duke will take up the role on July 1st. Ms McCooey said that she is “retiring” from the business.

“It is an incredible time to be taking on this position given all the changes happening across the world of work, and it will be fascinating to see what Ireland will look like in the years ahead as new technologies like AI, and trends like the shift to skills-based hiring become part of our everyday working lives,” she said.