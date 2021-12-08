LetsGetChecked tops 2021 Deloitte Fast 50 ranking as Dublin dominates Ireland’s tech growth

Pictured are (from l-r): Peter Foley, LetsGetChecked Founder and CEO, and David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte

The home health diagnostic company LetsGetChecked has claimed top spot in Deloitte’s annual Fast 50 Technology awards.

Peter Foley’s company grew almost 19,000pc over the last four years, faster than any other Irish firm measured in the competition.

It crowns a landmark year for Mr Foley, who saw his firm become the latest Irish ‘unicorn’ company with a value over €1bn after landing a Series D funding round of €123m earlier this year.

“It is very gratifying to take the number one spot in this year’s ranking,” he said.

Second spot went to Flipdish, which creates digital ordering and marketing for restaurants and takeaways. Flipdish also took the event’s ‘Scale Up’ award.

The Deloitte Fast 50 is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years.

Eight of the top 10 fastest growing tech companies were based in Dublin, with only the paperless validation service Kneat Solutions (Limerick) and IT services company Zenotec (Galway) breaking up the geographical hegemony.

In total, 27 companies of the 50 listed are Dublin-based, with just three coming from other counties in Leinster. Ten are from Munster, eight are from Ulster and there are just two representatives from Connacht.

In all, the listed 2021 Fast 50 companies employed over 16,000 people, while the average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €19m. The average growth rate of the companies listed over the last four years was over 700pc.

The awards also saw a record number of new entrants this year – in total, 20 companies are appearing on the ranking for the first time.

“It will come as no surprise that many of this year’s winners have achieved accelerated growth and scale as a result of the pandemic and being able to capitalise on the global move to a digital way of life,” said David Shanahan, a partner at Deloitte.

“It is also encouraging to see so many new entrants to the ranking – with a strong cohort of younger companies, the future of the indigenous sector looks bright.”

The ranking is open only to Irish-owned technology companies with headquarters based in Ireland. It doesn’t include consulting firms or resellers. Deloitte ranks the companies based on four years of revenue, with a minimum of €1m revenue required for the current year.

……

The companies, in order, are: 1. LetsGetChecked (Dublin); 2. Flipdish (Dublin); 3. Kneat Solutions (Limerick); 4. Ekco (Dublin); 5. BuyMie (Dublin); 6. Everseen (Cork); 7. Zenotec (Galway); 8. Webio (Dublin); 9. Xtremepush (Dublin); 10. GloFox (Dublin); 11. SciLeads (Antrim); 12. Welltel (Dublin); 13. Webdoctor (Dublin); 14. Mail Metrics (Dublin); 15. LearnUpon (Dublin); 16. eComm Merchant Solutions (Meath); 17. Swiftqueue Technologies (Kildare); 18. Code Institute (Dublin); 19. Zoosh Group (Westmeath); 20. Kollect (Waterford); 21. Nutritics (Dublin); 22. TEKenable (Dublin); 23. Foods Connected (Derry); 24. Snigel (Dublin); 25. Datactics (Antrim); 26. Global Shares (Cork); 27. Zartis (Cork); 28. Keelvar (Cork); 29. Spearline (Cork); 30. Keywords Studios (Dublin); 31. Totalmobile Ltd (Antrim); 32. CWSI (Dublin); 33. TitanHQ (Galway); 34. Instil Software (Antrim); 35. eDesk (Dublin); 36. AquaQ Analytics (Antrim); 37. i3PT Certification (Dublin); 38. MyComplianceOffice (Dublin); 39. Smarttech247 (Cork); 40. AccountsIQ (Dublin); 41. Zyte (Cork); 42. Marino Software (Dublin); 43. PlotBox (Antrim); 44. Data Solutions (Dublin); 45. Decision Time (Antrim); 46. Nostra Technologies (Dublin); 47. T-Pro (Dublin); 48. StudioForty9 (Cork); 49. Phorest (Dublin); 50. Axonista (Dublin)