LetsGetChecked launches Covid-19 home-testing kits in Ireland, with results expected within three days of being returned

THE Dublin-based health-testing startup LetsGetChecked, which raised over €60m in funding earlier this year, has announced that it is selling Covid-19 tests online in Ireland for €129.

The move follows a deal it struck with American Airlines to test passengers for Covid.

Once ordered, the home test kit comes with a prepaid return postal label. The sample is analysed in LetsGetChecked’s laboratory for detection of Covid-19. The company says that results will be delivered within one to three days of being received, depending on postal conditions.

“Our Coronavirus Test requires a gentle lower nasal swab to be collected by you in the home,” the company says.

“This is an easy-to-follow and gentle process, no different to using a cotton swab to clean the inside of your nose. Your sample is analysed in our lab using an extremely accurate RT-PCR based test to confirm the presence of coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The company added that the test will not indicate immunity or detect antibodies.

Expand Close LetsGetChecked Covid-19 home testing kit / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp LetsGetChecked Covid-19 home testing kit

LetsGetChecked employs over 100 people and has offices in Dún Laoghaire and New York.

Earlier this week, American Airlines announced a deal with the Irish company to offer Covid tests to passengers on some North American routes.

In May, LetsGetChecked raised €60.2m ($71m) in a Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to over €90m. The company was started in 2014 by CEO Peter Foley.

According to its website, LetsGetChecked has performed 838,000 tests, detecting 28,000 infections. It is active in 28 markets and counts US retail giants CVS and Walmart as business partners.

The company also provides home testing kits for a range of other health and wellness issues, including sexual health, cholesterol and various hormonal or medical deficiencies.

Read More

Online Editors