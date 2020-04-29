Let's get digital: The clubs surviving by moving online

When Kieran 'Duey' Doherty closed his family restaurant on Donegal's Inishowen Peninsula, he asked himself what could he do to connect with his customers and his community. The answer was simple: bake bread.

Kieran, a trained chef, who runs Nancy's Barn in the Atlantic coastal village of Ballyliffin, made a makeshift studio from his restaurant and using his mobile phone, began delivering online cooking demonstrations.

While his customers couldn't come through the doors to break bread together, they could still come inside and be treated to his home made soda bread and Guinness and beef stew.

After a roaring winter's trade Kieran says he was looking forward to a busy summer in the country's extreme North. But with no end in sight to the restrictions that are keeping us apart, he's trying to connect with people in the only way he knows how: sharing his food know-how.

"We're staying focused. I have daily chats with my staff but I started the demonstrations to have a bit of fun and to keep people's attention. I also wanted to demonstrate that everything doesn't have to be perfect in the kitchen. That's why I've been doing them live - to let people know that you have to mess around in the kitchen," says Kieran.

"I know some chefs who go into the nitty gritty of everything but I like to show that you can have a bit of fun and still cook the family dinner. My granny used to say pour love into your bread and knead it with pure love. That's what I'm trying to show," says the chef who was named world chowder champion in 2017.

If necessity is the mother of invention, the coronavirus pandemic is showing that we are finding new and innovative ways to connect. From online yoga classes to Zoom birthday parties, people are using technology to come together digitally when they can't physically be together.

At her home in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, Louise McDonnell didn't want the proud tradition of the Moy Singers to come to an end because of restrictions on being able to meet up for choir practice.

The choir, which has met every week for the past 34 years and is based in Ballina, Co Mayo, is now coming together online for a catch-up and sing-along every Wednesday night.

Louise, a social media trainer and mother of one, looked at how choirs all over the world were coping in these lockdown days, and found that they were simply singing along to a track.

According to Louise, who is chair of Moy Singers, the stress-reducing benefits of singing in a choir together are still flourishing online. "It's amazing, even though we're just singing along to a track in our sitting rooms, we're still getting that buzz," she says.

Another side-effect of the Wednesday night gathering is that it's become a focal point of the week for people who are taking the time to do their hair and makeup and get out of the tracksuit for the choir meeting.

"There's a date in the diary and it's a habit that's helping people through this time. From 8pm to 8.45pm we have a chat. Then at 8.45pm we have a practice run and we sing at 9pm. Last week we dedicated the song to frontline workers. It's giving people a sense of purpose and providing a bit of structure to the week," says Louise.

With all her classes cancelled, Pilates teacher and physical therapist Áine Crossan from Letterkenny in Co Donegal, knew she'd have to do something for her clients to make sure they didn't lose all the progress they'd made in class.

Áine, who runs her classes from the town's community centre, also wanted to create a structure for her own week as Covid-19 meant she was out of work. She began running classes online for beginners and intermediate level and found her following growing all the time.

"Physically I couldn't get to people and they couldn't get to me. This keeps me focused and has brought people who had fallen away from classes back," says Áine, who is mum to Molly (11). After teaching for many years in Dublin and abroad, the Zoom classes have allowed Áine to reach former students all over the world. Up to 60 people are tuning in for each class and Áine says while she may look at ways of monetising the classes in the future, for now she's offering them for free.

"The night before I did my first Zoom class I couldn't sleep. It's nerve-wracking and I felt that same sense of excitement I get when I go in teach a physical class. This is keeping me motivated, energised and focused and allows me to keep up my own skill set," says Áine, who's been teaching for 17 years.

Technology is also allowing people who would normally train together for events like triathlon to come together albeit digitally. At his home in Lucan in Dublin, CIE worker Kevin Derrig is using an app called Zwift to continue cycling with his cycling club buddies.

Kevin, originally from Castlebar, Co Mayo, is a member of Pulse Triathlon Club and Lucan Cycling Club. But the lockdown has meant that long cycles are out of limits.

Using his turbo trainer at home - where his racing bike is mounted onto a stationary trainer - he joins fellow cyclists on a special app called Zwift where they can take on challenge cycles, structured workouts and social spins. The app syncs with the turbo trainer and blends the fun of video games with the intensity of serious training.

"With my cycling club we are running a club league using Zwift and 23 of us have signed up," says Kevin, a father of two boys. "Last Sunday, 10 of us were doing a race - we chatted over Zoom beforehand and then did the race. We give ourselves points at the end of each race," he says.

"We're doing the league for the next month. It keeps the connection with others and keeps the competition up too. It's hard to stay motivated when you have no races coming up. We don't know when the normal races will open up again so this helps," says Kevin.

The technology means that even with the big races cancelled, there are still opportunities to meet fellow cyclists from all over the country online and keep fit, he says.