LearnUpon to let 27 go as tech layoffs continue

The Irish elearning company LearnUpon has told staff that it is cutting its workforce by 9pc.

In a statement to the irish Independent, the Dublin-based startup said that it will affect 27 people globally with seven potentially impacted in Ireland.

Co-founded by Brendan Noud and Des Anderson, LearnUpon employs 132 people in Ireland and almost 300 people including its US, Australian and Serbian offices.

It landed a €47m investment in 2020 and is currently ranked 31st in the most recent Deloitte Fast 50 rankings for Irish companies recording the quickest-growing revenue.

“We are sorry to be losing many great colleagues who have helped LearnUpon become a global leader in the LMS [learning management system] space,” said Mr Noud, co-founder and CEO.

“However, we are now facing a challenging global economic environment and this difficult decision will put the company in a stronger position to execute on its plans for 2023 and beyond. We are providing benefits packages with the goal of making the transition as supportive as possible for impacted members of the team.”

The company added that the restructuring move will bring the company’s total global headcount back to where it was 11 months ago.