Leap Cards can now be topped up from iPhones

Leap Card users can now top up their physical cards directly from their iPhones.

The upgrade means that anyone with a Leap card can tap their iPhone against it, bringing up their balance, transaction history and payment mechanism for topping the card up.

It will come as a convenience to those who have had to physically top their cards up in shops.

To enable the process, iPhone users need to download the latest version of TFI’s Leap Card app from the App Store.

However, payment must be done using a credit or debit card, with Apple Pay unavailable.

The system, which has been available to Android phone users up to now, works using ‘Near Field Communication’ technology.

Transport For Ireland (TFI) chose not to enable smartphones with virtual Leap cards, saying that it would have required more money and that existing ticket machines “are not designed for holding a phone to”.

Other requirements of the new top-up system for iPhones include the need to have an iPhone 7 or newer model.