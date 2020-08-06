Leading the charge - global count of e-car plug points tops a million

The options for juicing up a car that runs on electrons crossed the seven-figure threshold sometime in May

The electric vehicle industry has quietly hit one of its biggest milestones to date, as the number of public charging plugs around the world ticks above the 1 million mark.

The options for juicing up a car that runs on electrons crossed the seven-figure threshold sometime in May, having doubled in just three years, according to the recent tally by Bloomberg. Most of the new infrastructure has been built in China and Europe. North America, with far less robust public subsidy and support, remains a distant third in the charging race, though there is some hope that a pandemic stimulus plan will catalyse a new wave of construction.

A parade of new battery-powered pickups from the likes of Ford, Rivian and Tesla may also speed up the pace of charger installations in the US when those models start rolling off assembly lines next year. And General Motors has finally decided to invest in charging stations, 24 years after making its first electric vehicle.

"The election could make a big difference as well," said Bloomberg analyst Ryan Fisher. "(Joe) Biden's been really bullish on both EVs and charging infrastructure."

America lags the best though, the Netherlands has slightly more car charging cords than, but fewer licensed drivers than the state of New York. China remains the most aggressive on jump-starting its electric vehicle economy with more than half of the world's plugs.

Ireland plans a million electric cars on the roads by 2030, although there are big doubts as to whether that target will be achieved, and an earlier plan fell well short of its aim.

